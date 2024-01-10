SpiceJet secures exclusive rights for Lakshadweep, announces Agatti Island flights at AGM

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh revealed the airline's exclusive rights to operate flights to Lakshadweep at the annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Singh said that the carrier is set to launch flights to Agatti Island, the sole airfield in the region, eliminating the current route through Kochi.

With SpiceJet's exclusive rights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) for Lakshadweep, he expressed the intention to commence these exclusive flights soon.

This development follows a stakeholders' meeting where it was decided that a significant portion of the recently infused Rs 2,250 crore funds would be allocated to expanding the airline and its network.

As per airline officials, during the AGM, Singh emphasised the positive impact of this fund infusion, saying that it would contribute to a stronger and more resilient SpiceJet, bringing grounded planes back into operation.

He also disclosed plans to launch flights connecting Ayodhya with multiple cities in the country, expanding the airline's reach.