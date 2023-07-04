Begin typing your search...

SpiceJet repays Rs 100 cr loan to City Union Bank

The repayment of the loan amount releases all securities that had been pledged with the bank,” the no-frills airline said in a statement

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 July 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-03 23:30:48.0  )
SpiceJet repays Rs 100 cr loan to City Union Bank
MUMBAI: Embattled airline SpiceJet on Monday said it has repaid the Rs 100 crore-loan taken from the City Union Bank and the payment of the last tranche of Rs 25 crore was done in June. “The repayment of the loan amount releases all securities that had been pledged with the bank,” the no-frills airline said in a statement. In recent times, the airline has been facing multiple headwinds, including petitions for insolvency proceedings against it and in some cases, lessors taking back leased aircraft.

