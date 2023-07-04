SpiceJet repays Rs 100 cr loan to City Union Bank

MUMBAI: Embattled airline SpiceJet on Monday said it has repaid the Rs 100 crore-loan taken from the City Union Bank and the payment of the last tranche of Rs 25 crore was done in June. “The repayment of the loan amount releases all securities that had been pledged with the bank,” the no-frills airline said in a statement. In recent times, the airline has been facing multiple headwinds, including petitions for insolvency proceedings against it and in some cases, lessors taking back leased aircraft.