SpiceJet passengers face difficult time due to air conditioning issue

"They kept us seated inside, and for half an hour the AC was off. When the flight was ready on the runway, we told them the situation had become very bad. Our clothes were drenched (in sweat), small children had started crying loudly, people with heart problems said they were feeling uneasy," he said.

"There were pregnant women on board and they had a very bad time," he said.

Cabin crew members scolded passengers, asking them not to get up or misbehave, instead of explaining the situation, Javalge alleged.

Even the crew members were drenched in sweat, and when they tried to start the AC, hot air started blowing from the vents, he said.

After the passengers disembarked, there was nobody from the airline to explain what had happened, and angry passengers started protesting, demanding an alternative flight, Javalge claimed.

When an airline official arrived, passengers told him that they would not board the same aircraft as they felt concerned about their safety, he said.