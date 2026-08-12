SpiceJet passengers face difficult time due to air conditioning issue

NEW DELHI/PUNE: Passengers on a Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight faced a difficult time at the Delhi airport on Tuesday night due to an air conditioning issue, and another aircraft was arranged to operate the flight.
Videos on social media showed many passengers standing inside the aircraft and fanning themselves, apparently due to heat.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday that the flight SG-105 encountered a "last-minute technical issue" and an alternative aircraft was arranged.
"The air conditioning remained operational throughout. Due to prevailing weather conditions in Delhi, some passengers may have experienced discomfort," the spokesperson said while deeply regretting the inconvenience.
A passenger, however, claimed that the AC system had failed, and they had to sit inside the stationary aircraft for about half an hour before disembarking.
Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be ascertained, but Leshpal Javalge, who was travelling on the same flight, said there were over 100 passengers and they faced serious inconvenience.
"They kept us seated inside, and for half an hour the AC was off. When the flight was ready on the runway, we told them the situation had become very bad. Our clothes were drenched (in sweat), small children had started crying loudly, people with heart problems said they were feeling uneasy," he said.
"There were pregnant women on board and they had a very bad time," he said.
Cabin crew members scolded passengers, asking them not to get up or misbehave, instead of explaining the situation, Javalge alleged.
Even the crew members were drenched in sweat, and when they tried to start the AC, hot air started blowing from the vents, he said.
After the passengers disembarked, there was nobody from the airline to explain what had happened, and angry passengers started protesting, demanding an alternative flight, Javalge claimed.
When an airline official arrived, passengers told him that they would not board the same aircraft as they felt concerned about their safety, he said.
The airline then called CISF personnel to the spot, he said.
The airline's technical team initially said the issue would be resolved in 20 minutes, but after an hour it said the problem could not be fixed. Finally, the passengers were accommodated on another flight departing at 5 am on Wednesday, according to Javalge.
The original flight was scheduled to depart for Pune at 9:55 pm on Tuesday, he said.