SPIC Q3 net up 40.4% YoY to Rs 54 crore

CHENNAI: Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.07 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, registering a growth of 40.4 per cent year-on-year against Rs 38.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by improved operational performance and contribution from equity-accounted investees.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 773.89 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 818.04 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Total income for the quarter was Rs 778.39 crore, while profit from operations before share of equity-accounted investees and tax stood at Rs 74.33 crore.
On a standalone basis, its net profit was Rs 48.64 crore for the December quarter, marking a 37.4 per cent increase YoY compared with Rs 35.39 crore in the corresponding period last year.