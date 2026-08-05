SpaceX posts loss in first report as public company but less than expected

The company run by Elon Musk posted a loss of USD 541 million, or 9 cents per share, in the three months through June, less than half what financial analysts had forecast. Revenue jumped to USD 7.8 billion, up more than 90 per cent from the year-earlier period.

A standout in the quarter was the company's big cash source, its "connectivity" business, with revenue jumping 66 per cent from a year earlier as the number of subscribers to its Starlink satellite communications service doubled to 12 million (1.2 crore).

"It is not out of the question that at some point, Starlink will deliver a majority of the world's internet," Musk said in call with analysts.