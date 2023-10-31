Space-tech company Skyroot raises Rs 225 cr

NEW DELHI: Private space-tech company, Skyroot Aerospace has raised an additional $27.5 million, equivalent to Rs 225 crore, in a pre-Series C funding round led by Temasek.

The capital infusion builds upon the company’s previous raise in 2022, bringing its total funding to $95 million, which is the largest ever for an Indian Space-tech start-up.

Skyroot plans to use the newly-acquired capital to drive its next phase of growth through increased investments in infrastructure, reinforcement of its technology leadership, attraction of top-tier talent, and the enhancement of its launch frequency and capabilities, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement.

It was founded by space scientists-turned-space entrepreneurs, Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka.