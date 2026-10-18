Soybean output may dip just 2 pc; MP, Rajasthan gains to cushion Maharashtra losses: Farmers' body

Higher output in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will likely largely offset crop losses in Maharashtra, according to the association’s first crop estimate report. The data was shared during the concluding session of SOPA’s international soybean conference in Indore on Saturday.

Soybean is a key oilseed crop that provides domestic cooking oil and a protein base for the livestock and poultry industries.

Overall production is estimated to decline by 2.11 per cent from the previous season, the association said.

It attributed the losses in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana to prolonged dry spells and moisture deficiency during critical stages of crop growth. Soybean crops sown across a combined 7.02 lakh hectares in these three states were completely destroyed and could not be harvested, it said.

“Madhya Pradesh has had a good soybean crop this time. The yield in Rajasthan has also been good,” SOPA executive director D N Pathak told PTI.