South Korea's Kospi index jumps nearly 18% on surge in chipmaking stocks

US futures rose 0.5 per cent and oil prices resumed climbing.

The Kospi surged at the open and then wavered, eventually rocketing up 17.9 per cent to 6,695.45, its largest single day gain ever. Shares of South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics surged 28 per cent, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix soared 30 per cent.

Despite its big jump Friday, the Kospi remains well below the peak of over 9,000 that it hit in June. It had shed more than 17 per cent in the previous three days as investors dumped technology stocks in part over worries about an AI bubble and rising competition from chipmaking and AI rivals in China. The benchmark's previous largest single day gain, of nearly 12 per cent, was in October 2008 during the global financial crisis.

The rebound followed Microsoft's report Thursday of stronger than expected profits for the last quarter, which were taken as a signal that big spending on AI is translating into profits. Microsoft's shares soared 15.5 per cent for its best day in nearly 18 years.