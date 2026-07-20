South Korea's Kospi drops nearly 5 per cent as some AI stocks swoon, while oil keeps climbing

Tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil transport, have nearly ground to a halt, adding to pressures on supplies, they noted.

In Asian share trading the Kospi, which has benefited substantially from the global AI frenzy, sank 4.9 per cent to 6,490.97. Two of its most valuable stocks booked losses. Samsung Electronics lost 4.4 per cent, while memory chip maker SK Hynix fell 3.3 per cent.

Taiwan's Taiex, also heavy in AI-related stocks, edged less than 0.1 per cent lower as its leading chipmaker, TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, climbed 2 per cent. It had fallen 7.3 per cent on Friday after the company announced it plans to spend an additional USD 100 billion to expand its chipmaking capacity in the US.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.1 per cent to 25,105.78, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 1.2 per cent to 3,808.39.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.2 per cent higher to 8,815.30.

India's Sensex slipped 0.9 per cent.

AI-related shares including chipmaking stocks declined on Friday, pulling world markets lower. Pledges of huge spending on AI are fuelling worries the sector may be in a bubble, and many investors have opted to sell to lock in profits from recent big gains.