South Korea ranks near bottom of OECD for income redistribution

South Korea's improvement rate in the Gini coefficient was 17.6 percent in 2023, the latest year for which OECD data is available, according to an analysis by Yonhap News Agency.

The measure compares the Gini coefficient for market income before taxes with that for disposable income after taxes and transfers.

The figure was about half the OECD average of 34.4 percent, ranking South Korea 28th among the 29 OECD member countries with available data. Only Costa Rica ranked lower, at 12.1 percent.

The findings come as the South Korean economy has entered an expansionary phase on strong semiconductor exports, while concerns remain that economic polarisation could become entrenched.