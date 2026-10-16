South Indian Bank's net profit in Q2 up 21% to Rs 426 crore

CHENNAI: The South Indian Bank Ltd recorded a net profit of Rs 426.13 cr for Q2 FY 2026-27 registering a growth of 21.28 % compared to Rs 351.37 cr in Q2 FY 2025-26.
The bank's retail deposit grew by Rs 16,728 cr from Rs 1,12,625 cr to Rs 1,29,353 cr, showing an increase of 14.85 % on Y-o-Y basis. NRI deposits grew by Rs 5,008 cr from Rs 33,195 cr to Rs 38,203 cr, showing an increase of 15.09 % on Y-o-Y basis.
CASA grew by 17.56 % on Y-o-Y basis with growth in savings bank by 14.34 % and current account by 31.19 % respectively.
Gross advances grew by Rs 17,231 cr from Rs 92,286 cr to Rs 109,517 cr, showing an increase of 18.67 % on Y-o-Y basis. Corporate segment grew by Rs 6,156 cr from Rs 37,008 cr to Rs 43,164 cr showing an increase of 16.63% on Y-o-Y basis. Gold loan portfolio grew by Rs 7,758 cr from Rs 18,845 cr to Rs 26,603 cr showing an increase of 41.17% on Y-o-Y basis.
Mahesh Muralidhar Pai, the bank's MD & CEO, said “our strategy continues to center around sustained profitability, superior asset quality, a resilient loan book, and a robust retail liability portfolio. We are sharpening our organisational structure and leveraging digital technology to effectively achieve our business objectives."
He said during the reporting period, the bank witnessed consistent growth across all targeted segments, with a sharp focus on acquiring quality assets in verticals such as corporate lending, MSME loans, housing loans, auto loans and gold loans.
"Focus on liability continues with thrust on active customer engagement and quality acquisition," he added.