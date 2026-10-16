South Indian Bank's net profit in Q2 up 21% to Rs 426 crore

The bank's retail deposit grew by Rs 16,728 cr from Rs 1,12,625 cr to Rs 1,29,353 cr, showing an increase of 14.85 % on Y-o-Y basis. NRI deposits grew by Rs 5,008 cr from Rs 33,195 cr to Rs 38,203 cr, showing an increase of 15.09 % on Y-o-Y basis.

CASA grew by 17.56 % on Y-o-Y basis with growth in savings bank by 14.34 % and current account by 31.19 % respectively.