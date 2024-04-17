South India Shelters MD is Credai Chennai chief

CHENNAI: A Mohammed Ali, MD, South India Shelters, has been appointed president of the industry association Credai Chennai Chapter for a three-year period.

Ali and his team of office-bearers took up the new role at an investiture ceremony presided over by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, national, past chairman Irfan Razack here, recently.

Mr Mohamed Ali, President, CREDAI Chennai

As per a release, Aslam Packeer Mohamed has been elected as secretary while Viswajith Kumar is the treasurer. P Kruthivas, Ranjeeth Rathod, K Mothish Kumar, T Arul, and SS Prasad Babu were elected as executive committee members.

