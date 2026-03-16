Solstice Data to invest Rs 52,600 cr in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dubai-based Solstice Data has officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch an investment project at an outlay of Rs 52,600 crore at the KINFRA Industrial Park in Mattannur in Kannur district.
As part of the landmark agreement, 100 acres of land within the park will be allocated to the company to facilitate the development of its facilities, according to an official statement on Sunday.
The MoU was formally exchanged between Raj Babu T, Country Head (India) of Solstice Data, and Santhosh K Thomas, MD of KINFRA, it said.