Sold 900-plus units in Suncity project in 5 days: Casagrand

CHENNAI: Casagrand set a new record in the city’s realty landscape with its groundbreaking township project Casagrand Suncity. Situated bang on Kelambakkam-Vandalur road, Chennai’s grandest township project - Casagrand Suncity, claims to have sold over 900 units in just 5 days.

Endorsed by actor Silambarasan, this project spans across 40 acres with 130 plus world-class amenities, promising residents an unparalleled, luxurious living experience. The township offers residents an array of luxurious 2,3 and 4 BHK apartments, along with a wide range of essential facilities.

K Ravichandran, VP, marketing, Casagrand, said, “The success of Casagrand Suncity, our largest township development in Chennai, underscores the growing demand for quality housing in Chennai.”

Casagrand Suncity caters to a diverse range of lifestyle preferences of the residents. Beyond its luxurious residential offerings, this strategically planned township encompasses a quaint 30 acres of open space, incorporating 10 acres of central landscape with 3.5 acres of tropical forest.