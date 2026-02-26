Solar flare-up: US slaps 126% duty on India imports, clouds trade deal

The preliminary countervailing duty, announced by the US Commerce Department, covers crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules. Washington said Indian manufacturers benefited from subsidies that allowed them to undercut American producers.

The move comes only weeks after the two sides agreed on a framework to reduce tariffs on Indian exports to about 18%, from roughly 50% earlier, as part of talks on an interim trade arrangement. Officials had planned a three-day meeting this week to push negotiations forward, but that has now been postponed.