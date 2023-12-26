SoftBank sells shares worth $310 mn in IPO-bound FirstCry

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Dec 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-25 23:30:44.0  )
NEW DELHI: Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has sold shares worth $310 million in omnichannel retailer FirstCry, which is likely to file a draft paper for IPO this week, sources said on Monday.

“SoftBank recently sold shares worth Rs 630 crore in FirstCry. It was picked up by a few high net worth individuals. With this sale, SoftBank has realised $310 million from two rounds of stake sale in FirstCry,” a source said.

The source said that the sale values FirstCry in the range of $3.5-3.75 billion. SoftBank had invested $400 million in FirstCry at an enterprise valuation of $900 million. Another source said that SoftBank is still left with shares valued in the range of $800-900 million which it will sell later.

“SoftBank is looking to make around $1.3 billion from the investment made in FirstCry,” the source said. Email query sent to SoftBank elicited no response in this regard.

BusinessJapanese conglomerate SoftBankomnichannel retailer FirstCrySoftBankhigh net worth
DTNEXT Bureau

