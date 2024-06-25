Socomec appoints new deputy general manager

CHENNAI: The city-based Socomec, a global specialist in the availability, control, and safety of low voltage electrical energy, has appointed Sankaran Subramanian as the new deputy GM, operational marketing manager for power switching and monitoring products.

He brings over 16 years of experience in product marketing, business development, key account management, end-to-end solution selling in electrical products and systems.

His career highlights include handling product life cycle management for LV power distribution products such as EV Chargers, LV Panels, ACB, MCCB, and control gear. Prior to joining Socomec, Sankaran held key roles at Eaton Power Quality India, Novateur Electrical & Digital Systems, Honeywell Automation India, Schneider.