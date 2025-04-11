Smartphones now India’s largest export commodity, total production hits Rs 5.24 lakh cr

NEW DELHI: Smartphones have now become India’s single largest export commodity, crossing an all-time high of Rs 2,00,000 crore in FY25 which is a staggering 55 per cent annual growth, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said on Friday.

India’s total mobile phone production is also estimated to have reached Rs 5,25,000 crore in FY25, up significantly from Rs 4,22,000 crore in the previous fiscal year, thus signalling an unprecedented ‘Make in India’ success.

“This reflects the growing strength and maturity of India’s electronics sector. The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has played a central role in this transformation. It has helped build scale, attract leading global investments, and position India as a competitive and reliable manufacturing base for the world,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.

The phenomenal surge in exports is driven primarily by the strategic implementation of the PLI scheme, which has transformed India into one of the world’s fastest-growing mobile manufacturing hubs.

The scheme has attracted substantial global investments, enhancing India’s competitiveness, scale, and capability to integrate deeply into Global Value Chains (GVCs).

The export momentum is led by global companies such as Apple and Samsung, which have scaled their manufacturing operations significantly in India.

“Our foremost priority is to nurture scale in mobile phone manufacturing, drive export-led growth, enhance competitiveness, expand into new markets, and address existing cost and operational disabilities,” said Mohindroo.

With mobile phone production now reaching a substantive scale of Rs. 5,25,000 crore per annum, this momentum will provide the thrust needed to build capacities and capabilities in the domestic component ecosystem.

“We now need to double down on our efforts to create a sustainable, long-term ecosystem that can anchor India’s leadership in the global electronics value chain,” he mentioned.

The recent shifts in global trade dynamics, particularly the reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, have opened strategic opportunities for Indian electronics in the US market.

“Our vision is to position India as the principal manufacturing partner and preferred supplier for all major global markets. The world must see India as a natural and strategic choice in electronics manufacturing,” Mohindroo added.