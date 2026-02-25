Smartphone now India's top export category with total overseas shipment worth USD 30 billion: Vaishnaw

The minister shared the development in a social media post.

"Becoming the smartphone manufacturing factory for the world," Vaishnaw said.

The photo post titled Smartphones India's No. 1 export category displayed that there were exports worth USD 30 billion in January-December 2025.

Mobile phones worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore (USD 60 billion) were produced in the country, and exports from the segment were worth around Rs 2 lakh crore (about USD 22 billion) in 2024-25.

Electronics exports from the country have crossed Rs 4 lakh crore (USD 44 billion) in 2025 and are expected to grow when four semiconductor plants begin production this year.