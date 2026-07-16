Skyroot's Vikram-1 eyes first test flight on July 18

Concerned authorities have issued the necessary airspace and maritime notices, formally designatingthe restricted zones along Vikram-1's ascent and impact corridor for launch day.

This mission is called Mission Aagaman, marking the arrival of India's private sector in the global launch business.

“We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on ground. On 18 July, we are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in real flight environment for the first time. This is our first test flight, and

we will be getting valuable data from it. This will be foundational to Skyroot's aspirations of establishing launch cadence. We are excited to see this through,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder-CEO, Skyroot Aerospace.