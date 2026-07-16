Skyroot's Vikram-1 eyes first test flight on July 18

CHENNAI: Skyroot Aerospace's maiden test flight of Vikram-1 will attempt to launch from the first launch pad at SDSC-SHAR on 18 July at 11.30 am.
This will be the first time an orbital-class rocket, fully designed and developed by a private player, will attempt to fly from Indian soil.
Concerned authorities have issued the necessary airspace and maritime notices, formally designatingthe restricted zones along Vikram-1's ascent and impact corridor for launch day.
This mission is called Mission Aagaman, marking the arrival of India's private sector in the global launch business.
“We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on ground. On 18 July, we are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in real flight environment for the first time. This is our first test flight, and
we will be getting valuable data from it. This will be foundational to Skyroot's aspirations of establishing launch cadence. We are excited to see this through,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder-CEO, Skyroot Aerospace.
Vikram-1, will carry technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed and Skyroot's own SCOPE, along with Cosmos Diamonds; artwork and Cosmic Bloom and a micro-art piece.
"What we are aiming to do on 18 July is bigger than a single launch. It represents the hopes and hard work of around 1,000 people, the contributions of over 400 suppliers, and nearly 3,000 days of resolve to build a global offering from India. This test flight will show us how every technology we have developed over the years performs in real-world conditions. With the in-flight data gathered from this mission, we will return to the shop floor to learn, improve, and build further. This test flight is the first step towards creating a reliable, on-demand launch company for the world from India," Naga Bharath Daka, Co-founder-COO, Skyroot Aerospace.
Skyroot made history in 2022 with the launch of Vikram-S, India's first privately built rocket to reach space.
Now preparing for maiden flight of Vikram-1, its orbital launch vehicle, which will mark India's first private attempt at an orbital mission
Vikram-1 designed to deploy small satellites of up to 350 kg to Low Earth orbit
Skyroot's tech stack spans carbon composite rocket structure, and solid (Kalam series), liquid (Raman series), and cryogenic (Dhawan series) propulsion systems, all developed in-house at its 250,000 sqft Max-Q and Infinity campuses in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Valued at over $1.1 billion, Skyroot is backed by marquee global investors including GIC, Temasek, Sherpalo Ventures, and funds managed by Blackrock