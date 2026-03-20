Skoda Kylaq and Maruti Dzire: Are Compact Sedans Losing Ground to SUVs?

The Indian car market has witnessed a noticeable shift over the past decade. Compact sedans once dominated urban streets, valued for their fuel efficiency and structured boot space. Today, compact SUVs are increasingly capturing buyer attention, offering elevated seating and perceived versatility.

The Skoda Kylaq and Maruti Dzire provide a clear lens through which to examine this trend. While the Dzire represents the enduring practicality of the compact sedan, the Kylaq signals the growing influence of the sub-4 metre SUV format.

The question is not whether sedans are disappearing, but whether buyer preferences are tilting more strongly toward SUVs.