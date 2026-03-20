Skoda Kylaq and Maruti Dzire: Are Compact Sedans Losing Ground to SUVs?

The Indian car market has witnessed a noticeable shift over the past decade. Compact sedans once dominated urban streets, valued for their fuel efficiency and structured boot space. Today, compact SUVs are increasingly capturing buyer attention, offering elevated seating and perceived versatility.
The Skoda Kylaq and Maruti Dzire provide a clear lens through which to examine this trend. While the Dzire represents the enduring practicality of the compact sedan, the Kylaq signals the growing influence of the sub-4 metre SUV format.
The question is not whether sedans are disappearing, but whether buyer preferences are tilting more strongly toward SUVs.
The Maruti Dzire remains one of the most fuel-efficient sedans in its class. The compact sedan delivers 24.79 km/l in manual form and 25.71 km/l in AMT, with a CNG variant achieving 33.73 km/kg. For cost-conscious urban commuters, these figures remain highly compelling.
The Dzire measures 3,995 mm in length with a 2,450 mm wheelbase and offers 382 litres of boot space. This structured luggage compartment continues to appeal to buyers who prioritise dedicated cargo space over flexible cabin layouts.
Its lower 163 mm ground clearance supports stable road handling and sedan-like driving dynamics. For drivers focused primarily on paved urban roads and predictable daily commuting, the sedan format remains efficient and practical.
In contrast, the Skoda Kylaq represents the momentum behind compact SUVs. Measuring 3,995 mm in length but standing 1,619 mm tall, it delivers a noticeably higher driving position. Its 189 mm maximum ground clearance exceeds that of the Dzire, offering added reassurance on uneven roads.
The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0 TSI petrol engine producing 85 kW and 178 Nm torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed Tiptronic transmission. This output delivers stronger mid-range torque compared to typical naturally aspirated sedan engines in the segment.
The SUV format has gained popularity for several reasons:
Elevated seating position improves road visibility
Greater ground clearance accommodates rough surfaces
Flexible boot space (360–446 litres depending on configuration)
Perceived safety associated with a larger stance
This combination increasingly appeals to urban buyers seeking versatility beyond daily commuting.
Safety standards have converged across body styles.
The Dzire offers six airbags as standard, along with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist.
The Kylaq integrates six airbags and advanced safety systems, including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), and Multi-Collision Brake. It also holds a strong 5-star BNCAP rating.
With safety increasingly standardised, body style no longer dictates protection levels. Instead, buyers differentiate based on stance and confidence rather than safety fundamentals.
Technology integration further illustrates changing preferences.
The Dzire offers SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment with a 22.86 cm touchscreen and a 360-degree HD view camera in higher variants. It supports Suzuki Connect for remote monitoring.
The Kylaq features a 25.6 cm touchscreen infotainment system, 20.32 cm virtual cockpit, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. These additions position it as a digitally immersive SUV.
Urban buyers increasingly value digital connectivity and over-the-air updates as much as fuel efficiency.
City infrastructure has also influenced the sedan-to-SUV shift. Speed breakers, road irregularities, and construction zones often make higher ground clearance attractive.
Beyond practicality, there is a psychological element. The elevated driving position of compact SUVs like the Kylaq offers a sense of control and visibility that many buyers perceive as advantageous in crowded urban settings.
This does not negate the Dzire’s strengths, but it explains why SUVs are gaining preference among new buyers.
Modern buyers evaluate such trade-offs through structured comparison rather than impulse. On platforms such as ACKO Drive, where specifications, safety systems, and feature lists can be compared before buying a car online, the decision between sedan efficiency and SUV versatility becomes clearer.
Fuel economy, boot space, torque output, and digital integration are assessed holistically.
The Skoda Kylaq and Maruti Dzire reflect a broader market shift rather than a simple replacement trend. Compact sedans like the Dzire continue to deliver unmatched fuel efficiency and structured practicality. Compact SUVs like the Kylaq offer elevated seating, higher ground clearance, and enhanced versatility.
Sedans are not disappearing—but buyer preferences are expanding. As urban mobility evolves, versatility and confidence are increasingly valued alongside efficiency. The shift is less about abandoning sedans and more about embracing a wider spectrum of practical solutions for modern city driving.