Skoda bets on new products for 12% growth

NEW DELHI: Czech automotive brand Skoda is eyeing up to 12 per cent sales growth in India this year on the back of ‘ten product actions’ and network expansion in the country, according to a senior company official.
Skoda Auto India, which has launched the facelift version of its mid-sized SUV Kushaq, has set its eyes on crossing the 1 lakh annual sales milestone in future, but not in 2026, having sold close to 72,000 units in 2025, said Ashish Gupta, brand director.
Helped by the GST reforms, passenger vehicle retail sales in India stood at 44,75,309 units in 2025, as compared to 40,79,532 units in 2024, a growth of 9.7 per cent, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
“I expect a growth of 4-5 per cent in the market this year, and 4 to 5 per cent on such a high base would be a great growth,” he said when asked about the growth outlook for domestic PV sales.
As for Skoda Auto India, he said in 2025 it had almost 100 per cent growth, selling close to 72,000 units.