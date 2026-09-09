Skillveri lends gamified touch to stroke therapy

That is the idea behind XTend, Skillveri’s VR-based software for post-stroke upper-limb rehabilitation, developed with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST).

For Skillveri founder-CEO Sabarinath Nair, the connection between factory-floor training and stroke recovery was not immediately obvious. It emerged through IIT-Madras, when a mechanical engineer from SCTIMST, pursuing his PhD there, connected the two organisations. “Initially, we thought the medical field was not related to our work. But in the context of stroke rehabilitation, it is extremely relevant,” Nair told DT Next.

“When someone has a stroke, part of the brain is damaged, and other parts need to be trained or retrained to perform activities the person already knew. It is a skill they had but have forgotten, and they must revive it,” he said.