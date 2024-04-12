Skilling takes centrestage at MCCI-Austrade event

CHENNAI: “India stands as a pivotal partner for global sustainability, and Australia is dedicated to crafting skill enhancement programs for India’s workforce. We are interested in forging alliances in TN, inspired by its vision of attaining a $1 trillion economy, and its leadership in automotive, electronics, and renewable energy sectors,” Leo Bremanis, Trade and Investment commissioner, Austrade, said on Wednesday.



He made this observation at a round table interaction organised between the delegates of Australia and India by the Austrade and the Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry to discuss the skill requirements in many verticals such as energy, education and infra and discuss how mutually beneficial relationships can be cultivated for the same.

The interaction was chaired by Bremanis, TR Kesavan, president, MCCI, and Abdul Ekram, Australian Investment and Trade commissioner.

Bremanis initiated the session by delineating Australia’s commitment to collaborating with India for future skill development. Shivaraman, vice chairman, Orient Green Power, said, “Technology is changing rapidly and today people are not prepared to handle the demands of renewable energy supply as the skill set is lacking. To be future ready it was important to look at the grassroots requirements in the energy space to ensure that they are future ready.”

Prakash Challa, MD, SSPDL Group, said, “We need to develop targeted programs aimed at vocational training to cultivate a pool of highly skilled workers. Today the infra industry is suffering from lack of quality civil engineers and we may need to consider a re-evaluation of the entire curriculum to address this deficiency effectively.”