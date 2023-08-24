SkillDA’s Digital forensics lab for cyber security goes live

CHENNAI: SkillsDA, a cyber security training institute, has set in motion its cyber security programmes for school/ college students and working professionals.

In an era where cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, the emphasis on Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) has never been more critical. R Velraj, vice chancellor, Anna University, who presided over the inauguration, lauded SkillsDA’s efforts in providing quality education in the field of cyber security and DFIR. The newly-inaugurated Digital forensic lab is open to academia, industry professionals, corporates, government and law enforcement agencies.

Colleges and other educational institutions can empower their students with the knowledge gained from digital forensics as around 70% of practical hands-on experience in course curriculum is to help everyone towards charting their future growth.