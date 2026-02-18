Sitharaman highlights India's expanding trade architecture in meeting with Norwegian CEOs

In a roundtable meeting with prominent Norwegian CEOs and investors in Oslo, Sitharaman said her official visit to Norway has witnessed engaging and positive discussions on India as an investment destination and the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

"In the light of India's expanding trade architecture, including agreements with European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the EU, the UK and the US, the Union Finance Minister highlighted the conditions in India that provide a durable framework for trade, industrial collaboration and long-term investments,” the Union Finance Ministry said in a X post.

She said that Union Budget 2026-27 also underpins the reform focus of the Government of India on easing regulatory and compliance burden for citizens and companies.

The participants appreciated the predictable policy and macroeconomic environment in India and acknowledged the reform efforts and momentum by the government, the Ministry said.

The CEO of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) made a presentation highlighting India's growth and reform story and the potential and scope of investment opportunities between the two countries across key sectors.