SIP inflows hit Rs 31,000 crore in Jan, 7.4 million new accounts opened

In December, the SIP inflows stood at Rs 31,002 crore. SIP inflows increased by 17 per cent year-on-year, from Rs 26,400 crore in January 2025. According to AMFI data, 7.4 million new SIP accounts were opened in January. Meanwhile, 5.5 million SIP accounts were closed during this period.

Furthermore, the total number of SIP accounts in the country increased to 102.9 million, up from 101.1 million in December. The data further showed that SIP assets under management (AUM) declined to Rs 16.36 lakh crore in January from Rs 16.63 lakh crore in December.