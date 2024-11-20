Singapore Airlines’s Scoot launches three new services

CHENNAI: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), on Tuesday announced the launch of three new flight services to Phu Quoc in Vietnam, Padang in Indonesia and Shantou in China.

Flights to Phu Quoc and Padang will commence on December 20, 2024 and January 6, 2025, respectively, on Embraer E190-E2 aircraft while flights to Shantou will begin on 16 January 2025 on the Airbus A320 family aircraft.

At present, Phu Quoc is the only destination in Vietnam that has a 30-day visa-free policy, offering international travellers convenient access. From 20 December 2024, Scoot will operate three times weekly flights to Phu Quoc. T

wo more weekly flights will be added from 25 January 2025, bringing the total number of weekly flights between Singapore and Phu Quoc to five times.