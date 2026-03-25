Silver surges Rs 11,250/kg, gold jumps Rs 4,900 amid strong global cues

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also increased by Rs 4,900, or 3.38 per cent, to Rs 1,49,700 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The yellow metal had settled at Rs 1,44,800 per 10 grams in the bullion market.

Gold prices rose in the domestic markets on Wednesday marking a strong recovery in recent sessions bolstered by improved geopolitical sentiment that contributed to a decline in oil prices, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.