Silicon Valley shrugs off Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial

NEW YORK: Despite the involvement of many Silicon Valley insiders in FTX, people in tech were not obsessed over the ins and outs of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, which ended when he was found guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy.

They barely mustered a shrug. The apathy may have had many reasons, including that FTX’s downfall has been well covered by two books, a documentary and multiple podcasts since it happened. A simpler answer is that the tech industry has again done what it does best: move on to the next thing.

The industry hasn’t fixated on Bankman-Fried’s fate because it is no longer fixated on crypto — or web3, blockchain, DeFi, NFTs and other crypto-fied buzzwords that signified the cutting edge just two years ago. They may come back around. But for now, they are out of style and therefore irrelevant.