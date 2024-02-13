Silai Zaki begins term as Australia’s Consul-General in Chennai

CHENNAI: Silai Zaki began her term as Australia’s Consul-General in Chennai. A career officer with the Australian government’s department of foreign affairs and trade, she has previously served in Spain. She is also a former adviser to the Australian minister for foreign affairs and minister for women, and the minister for home affairs.

Zaki holds a Master of Laws (International Law) from the Australian National University and a Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws from Macquarie University. She is also Australia’s first female Muslim head of a diplomatic post. Zaki is to play a pivotal role in advancing Australia’s strategic, trade and investment interests in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, TN and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.