Signature Global's expenses up by 6.5 pc in Q3, liabilities jump 17 pc as stock drops

NEW DELHI: Real estate developer Signature Global has reported an increase in its total expenses to Rs 835.89 crore during the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25), up by 6.54 per cent from Rs 784.60 crore in Q2.

The company’s expenses rose by nearly 179 per cent from Rs 299.70 crore in the year-ago period (Q3 FY24).

According to its stock exchange filing, the jump in total expenses was due to a higher cost associated with project execution and completion.

At the same time, the company’s total liabilities saw a steep rise to Rs 11,525.72 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 9,852 crore in Q2 and Rs 7,181 crore in the year-ago period.

This was a 16.99 per cent increase from Q2 to Q3, while the total liabilities surged by 60.50 per cent from the year-ago period.

On the stock market, Signature Global’s shares declined 4.05 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Rs 1,272.30 during intra-day trade on Tuesday.

However, Signature Global recorded a multifold increase in revenue, which surged to Rs 830 crore in Q3, up from Rs 280 crore in the last fiscal.

The strong revenue growth was driven by higher project completions and execution.

The company also posted a significant jump in its profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter at Rs 28.99 crore, compared to just Rs 2 crore in the same period last year.

However, the company faced a net loss of Rs 25 crore in the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25).

Additionally, its adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 12 per cent in the third quarter as compared to 10 per cent in the year-ago period.

The net debt reduced to Rs 740 crore, compared to Rs 1,160 crore at the end of FY24.

“The sustained improvement in our financial metrics, including strengthened collections and significant debt reduction, underscores our commitment to maintaining operational excellence while pursuing growth,” said Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-time director.