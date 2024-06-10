Siam Cement BC starts India operations with Rs 65 cr unit

NEW DELHI: Siam Cement BigBloc Construction has officially commenced its India operations by starting commercial production at a Rs 65 crore facility in Kheda, Gujarat, according to a recent exchange filing.

The facility, a joint venture between Thailand’s SCG International Corporation Co Ltd and Gujarat-based BigBloc Construction (BC), is set to manufacture AAC wall products for the Indian market.

The plant has an annual capacity of up to 2.5 cubic meters per annum and plans to introduce large format AAC wall products ranging from 8-12 feet in India.

The venture has invested Rs 65 crore so far in the Kheda plant. BigBloc Construction holds a 52 per cent stake in the JV, while the remaining 48 per cent is owned by SCG International, marking SCG Group’s maiden investment in India.Siam Cement,BigBloc Construction,SCG International Corporation Co Ltd,AAC,Kheda plant