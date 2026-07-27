SI Surgical’s new centre opens in Chennai

CHENNAI: SI Surgical Pvt Ltd., a leading provider of medical equipment and hospital solutions headquartered in Kolkata, on Saturday opened its new experience centre in Chennai. Dr JS Rajkumar, chairman, Lifeline Hospitals, Dr Kannan, senior surgical gastroenterologist, Chennai and Swami Sampath Maharaj, Sri Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore inaugurated it in the presence of Sanjoy Mukherjee, founder-CEO, SI Surgical.