Shriram Life launches golden jubilee plan with life goal option

CHENNAI: Shriram Life Insurance has launched a new unit linked policy to mark Shriram Group’s golden jubilee year. Policyholders can opt to cover their whole life or a specified period of time, enabling them to fulfil their financial aspirations with full flexibility. The plan has two options, Life Goal and Legacy and offers customers options to alter policy term, premium payment term, sum assured and even premium. Casparus Kromhout, MD & CEO, said, “The plan gives various flexibilities and options to choose from, provides financial protection and encourages long-term participation in the market. This is a part of our holistic financial solutions which are offered in a customised fashion through our superior technological processes.”