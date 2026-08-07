Shriram General Insurance’s net profit up 5% in June qtr

The insurer reported a 23% year-on-year increase in Gross Direct Premium (GDP) to Rs 1,180 cr in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 960 Cr in the corresponding quarter last year, significantly ahead of the industry’s 11% growth.

Motor insurance, which is the core of SGI’s business, led its growth in the first quarter, expanding by 25%, which comfortably surpassed the industry’s 14% growth. The personal accident portfolio matched the industry’s strong 47% growth.