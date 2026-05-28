Shriram General Insurance, Piramal Finance in pact

CHENNAI: Shriram General Insurance (SGI) has announced a strategic corporate agency partnership with Piramal Finance, a leading retail-focused upper-layer NBFC in India, to improve access to insurance solutions, particularly across semi-urban and rural markets.
SGI will leverage Piramal Finance’s extensive branch network and customer outreach to offer its wide range of insurance products across 701 branches of Piramal Finance spanning 26 states and over 13,000 pin codes.
Aftab Alvi, ED-CMO, Shriram General Insurance, said ‘’This brings together our customer-centric offerings...’’.