Shriram Finance revises FD interest rates upward

CHENNAI: Retail NBFC Shriram Finance (SFL) has raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by 0.05 to 0.20 in various maturity tenures. The revised rates came into effect from April 9, 2024.

Senior citizens aged 60 years or above at the time of deposit/renewal are eligible to earn an additional 0.50 per cent interest per annum, while women investors can avail an extra 0.10 pc interest per annum.

SFL will offer an additional interest of 0.25 per cent per annum on all renewals. The FDs are rated (ICRA)AA+ (Stable) and IND AA+/Stable by India Ratings and Research.

