Begin typing your search...

Shriram Finance revises FD interest rates upward

Senior citizens aged 60 years or above at the time of deposit/renewal are eligible to earn an additional 0.50 per cent interest per annum, while women investors can avail an extra 0.10 pc interest per annum.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 April 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-16 23:30:57.0  )
Shriram Finance revises FD interest rates upward
X

Shriram Finance 

CHENNAI: Retail NBFC Shriram Finance (SFL) has raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by 0.05 to 0.20 in various maturity tenures. The revised rates came into effect from April 9, 2024.

Senior citizens aged 60 years or above at the time of deposit/renewal are eligible to earn an additional 0.50 per cent interest per annum, while women investors can avail an extra 0.10 pc interest per annum.

SFL will offer an additional interest of 0.25 per cent per annum on all renewals. The FDs are rated (ICRA)AA+ (Stable) and IND AA+/Stable by India Ratings and Research.

BusinessShriram Financefixed depositsinterest ratessenior citizenswomen investorsmaturity tenuresrevised ratesadditional interestICRA ratingIndia Ratings and Research
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X