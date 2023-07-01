Shriram Finance, Paytm to augment digital fin services

CHENNAI: One97 Communications Ltd, owners of the brand Paytm, on Friday said it has partnered with retail non-banking finance company Shriram Finance Ltd to offer financial services to its users, including loan products.

Through this joint venture, Shriram Finance products would be made available on the digital platform to further expand Paytm’s business to credit services as well, and drive financial inclusion.

With its technology-led lending, Paytm has strengthened the credit ecosystem by partnering with marquee financial institutions to digitally distribute loans, as per a release.