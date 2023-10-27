Shriram Finance nets Rs 1751 crore profit in Q2

MUMBAI: Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) saw its net interest income (NII) for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2023 increase by 17.38% to Rs 4,818.18 crore as against Rs 4,104.86 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The profit after tax surged by 12.59 % to Rs 1,750.84 crore compared to Rs 1,555.11 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year. The earning per share (basic) increased by 12.38% and stands at Rs 46.67 as against Rs 41.53 recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Consolidated NII for the Q2 ended September 30, 2023 increased by 18.80 % and stood at Rs 4,969.39 crore as against Rs 4,183.02 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Consolidated net profit swelled by 13.51 % to Rs 1,791.83 crores as against Rs 1,578.56 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year. Consolidated EPS (basic) rose by 12.93 %.