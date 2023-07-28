Shriram Finance net profit up 25% in Q1

CHENNAI: Shriram Finance Ltd saw its profit after tax surge by 25.13% to Rs 1,675.44 crore compared to Rs 1,338.95 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.

SFL’s net interest income for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2023 increased by 11.31% and stood at Rs 4,435.27 crore as against Rs 3,984.44 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The earning per share (basic) increased by 25.08% and stands at Rs 44.73 as against Rs. 35.76 recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Consolidated net interest income for the Q1 ended 30th June, 2023 rose by 13.16% and stood at Rs 4,576.61 crore as against Rs 4,044.42 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated net profit increased by 26.68% to Rs 1,712.19 crore as against Rs 1,351.62 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The company’s total assets under management as on 30th June, 2023 stood at Rs 1,93,214.66 crore as compared to Rs 1,62,970.04 crore as on 30th June, 2022 and Rs 1,85,682.86 crore as on 31st March, 2023, as per a release.