Should You Increase IDV Manually? Pros and Cons

How IDV Affects Claims and Premiums

If a vehicle is stolen or damaged beyond economical repair, the payout is generally linked to the IDV declared in the policy. A higher declared value can therefore mean a larger payout in such situations. However, this relationship works both ways: a higher IDV usually results in a higher premium, since the insurer is agreeing to a larger maximum payout. Vehicle owners typically need to balance the level of financial protection they want against what they are willing to pay each year, and this balance can shift depending on the age, condition, and current market value of the car.

Many insurers now let customers explore premium estimates and IDV ranges through online platforms before finalising a policy. Using an IDV calculator at the time of purchase or renewal makes it easier to see how adjusting the declared value changes the annual premium, which is a useful step before deciding whether to move away from the suggested figure.