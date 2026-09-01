Should You Increase IDV Manually? Pros and Cons

Insured Declared Value, commonly known as IDV, is one of the more overlooked figures on a car insurance policy. Most vehicle owners focus on the premium and the coverage inclusions, yet the IDV can materially affect what a policyholder receives if the car is stolen or damaged beyond repair. Some owners choose to raise this figure manually above the value the insurer initially suggests. This article looks at what that decision involves, the trade-offs worth weighing before doing so, and how tools such as an online premium estimator can help with the comparison.
IDV is the approximate market value of an insured car after accounting for depreciation. Insurers use it as the basis for compensation in major claim situations, such as theft or total loss. It is not the same as the purchase price of the vehicle, since depreciation reduces the figure each year the car is on the road. Insurers typically calculate a standard IDV using a fixed depreciation schedule based on the vehicle's age, though policyholders can request an adjustment within permitted limits at the time of purchase or renewal.
If a vehicle is stolen or damaged beyond economical repair, the payout is generally linked to the IDV declared in the policy. A higher declared value can therefore mean a larger payout in such situations. However, this relationship works both ways: a higher IDV usually results in a higher premium, since the insurer is agreeing to a larger maximum payout. Vehicle owners typically need to balance the level of financial protection they want against what they are willing to pay each year, and this balance can shift depending on the age, condition, and current market value of the car.
Many insurers now let customers explore premium estimates and IDV ranges through online platforms before finalising a policy. Using an IDV calculator at the time of purchase or renewal makes it easier to see how adjusting the declared value changes the annual premium, which is a useful step before deciding whether to move away from the suggested figure.
Better compensation during major losses, since a higher IDV may result in a larger payout if the car is stolen or written off
More suitable for newer vehicles, which generally carry a higher market value in the early years of ownership
Potentially helpful for well-maintained cars, since vehicles kept in excellent condition may retain value better than average
Greater peace of mind for owners who want protection closer to the vehicle's actual replacement cost
Higher premium costs, since a larger insured value usually means paying more for the policy every year
Claim settlements are not decided by IDV alone; depreciation, vehicle condition, and market value can still influence the final payout
Limited benefit for older vehicles, which generally carry lower market value regardless of the declared IDV
Risk of over-insuring the vehicle, where the premium paid does not match the realistic benefit gained
Owners of vehicles less than two to three years old, where market value remains relatively high
Those who have kept their car in excellent condition and expect it to hold value well
Anyone planning to compare premium figures before renewal, to see the exact impact of a change
Owners who can comfortably absorb a higher annual premium in exchange for stronger protection
A raised IDV may not be the right choice for every vehicle owner. It is generally less suitable in the following situations:
Owners of older vehicles, where a significantly raised IDV adds cost without a proportionate rise in benefit
Those on a tight annual budget, where the additional premium may outweigh the marginal gain in coverage
Anyone who has not compared the revised premium against the potential payout difference
Before opting for a higher IDV, compare the increase in premium with the additional financial protection it offers to ensure it matches your vehicle's value and your insurance needs.
Increasing IDV manually can offer additional financial protection in certain situations, particularly for newer or well-maintained vehicles. It is, however, worth weighing the higher premium, the realistic market value of the car, and long-term insurance needs before making an adjustment. Reviewing figures with an IDV calculator and comparing quotes across Car Insurance providers can help owners make a more informed choice rather than adjusting the value without a clear reason. Taking a few minutes to run the numbers before renewal is a small step that can prevent both under-insurance and unnecessary premium spending.