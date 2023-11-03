Shiv Nadar most generous Indian 2nd time in a row

MUMBAI: IT major HCL Technologies’ Shiv Nadar has retained his position as the ‘most generous Indian’ in 2023 as well, with a 76 per cent jump in his donations at Rs 2,042 crore.

Wipro’s Azim Premji’s donations zoomed by 267 per cent to Rs 1,774 crore during the same year, according to the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 released on Thursday.

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 376 crore in the year, which is an 8 per cent decline. The Reliance Industries chairman and managing director, who witnessed a 2 per cent rise in fortune to Rs 8.08 lakh crore, continued to be the third most generous on the list.

Second richest Indian Gautam Adani climbed two spots to be the fifth generous Indian on the list, with a 50 per cent rise in donations to Rs 285 crore. Adani’s wealth was pegged at Rs 4.74 lakh crore in a recent report by Hurun. As per the Hurun report published in October, Nadar’s wealth was pegged at Rs 2.28 lakh crore and he was the fourth richest Indian.