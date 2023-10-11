Shiv Bajrang Singh new Exec Director of Indian Bank

CHENNAI: Shiv Bajrang Singh assumed charge as Executive Director of Indian Bank from October 9, 2023. Prior to his elevation, Singh held the position of Chief General Manager at Bank of India.

Singh possesses extensive banking experience acquired both in India and internationally, including his tenure at Bank of India’s New York Branch.

During his career, he has contributed to various aspects of banking, including HRM, MSME, Business Process Re-engineering, Branch Banking and Treasury. He has served as Zonal Manager of Ludhiana and Raigad Zones of the Bank and also as Chairman of Aryavart Bank (RRB).