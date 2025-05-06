Shell, Reliance, ONGC complete India’s first offshore facilities decommissioning project

CHENNAI: In a landmark achievement for India’s energy sector, the Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) joint venture partners - Shell (through BGEPIL), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) have successfully completed the country’s first offshore facilities decommissioning project with the safe removal of mid and south Tapti field facilities.

The PMT JV, operator of the Tapti fields under a production sharing contract with the Centre, comprises ONGC with a 40 per cent participating interest, and RIL and BG Exploration & Production India Ltd (BGEPIL-Shell) with 30 per cent each.

The milestone project involved removal of five wellhead platforms, associated infield pipelines, load-in at the onshore dismantling yard and the safe plugging and abandonment of 38 wells—all executed in line with the approved decommissioning plan. Production from the Tapti fields ceased in March 2016, and this project demonstrates a high level of planning, coordination, and compliance with regulatory frameworks while upholding the highest safety and environmental standards.

Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision, the PMT JV awarded major contracts to Indian companies L&T for offshore execution and Chowgule Shipyard (CLSPL) for onshore dismantling. Offshore operations have now been completed safely, and dismantling is underway at CLSPL’s facilities in Ratnagiri, further strengthening India’s domestic capabilities in offshore and onshore energy infrastructure.

The Tapti decommissioning project also played a pioneering role in shaping India’s regulatory and operational framework for offshore decommissioning. Developed collaboratively with key stakeholders—including the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, and Oil Industry Safety Directorate, the project sets a benchmark for future offshore energy transitions.

Nipun Pradhan, MD, BGEPIL and GM Shell Upstream India, said, “This project sets a new benchmark for responsible decommissioning, made possible by global expertise, strong collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to safety and sustainability.”

“From the outset, the JV partners worked tirelessly to strengthen local supply chains and enhance the technical and safety capabilities of Indian contractors especially for offshore dismantling activities,” said Sanjay Barman Roy, president, E&P, Reliance Industries Ltd.