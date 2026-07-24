Shares skid in Asia in sell-off of AI-related shares as Brent oil trades near $100 per barrel

US futures were little changed after tumbles for two of Wall Street's most influential companies, Alphabet and Tesla, yanked US stocks to their worst loss in a month.

Looming over markets: The deepening crisis in the Middle East, worries over the a potential bubble in investments in artificial intelligence and another round of tariff hikes by US President Donald Trump.

The US is imposing taxes of 10% to 12.5% on imports from 60 trading partners, accounting for 99% of US imports, saying they failed to fully enforce bans on goods produced by forced labor, the Trump administration said Thursday.

That move came just as the clock was running out Friday on stopgap levies the president imposed after a stinging defeat for other such tariffs at the Supreme Court.