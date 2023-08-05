Shares fall nearly 3 pc; market valuation dips by Rs 15,484 crore

MUMBAI: Shares of SBI on Friday fell by nearly 3 per cent after the company’s first quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. The stock declined 2.94 per cent to settle at Rs 573.25 on the BSE.

During the day, it fell by 3.23 per cent to Rs 571.50. On the NSE, it dropped 2.92 per cent to end at Rs 573.20.

The stock was the biggest laggard on both Sensex and Nifty indices. The company’s market valuation declined by Rs 15,484.2 crore to Rs 5,11,603.38 crore. In traded volume terms, 27.42 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 5.27 crore shares on the NSE during the day.