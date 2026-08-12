Shares are mostly higher in Asia, with Kospi up 4%, while oil prices gain

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.6% to 67334.94.

In South Korea, the Kospi gained 4% to 6,597.90 on renewed buying of computer chipmakers. Samsung Electronics gained 7.7% and memory chipmaker SK Hynix was up 7.1%.

Taiwan's Taiex advanced 0.8%.

The Shanghai Composite index added 0.3% to 3,946.51, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1.2% to 25,352.13.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.6% to 9,197.00.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, was up 0.9% at $89.67 early Wednesday. US benchmark crude oil picked up 0.9% to $83.98.

Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's comment that since Iran is seeking compensation as part of any talks on ending the war, he would demand the same.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran in late February, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and kept much of the world's oil pent up in the Middle East. Last month alone, Brent's price veered between $72 and $102 per barrel.

Meanwhile an attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a vessel in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, at Yemen's southern tip, has raised concerns that the violence could reignite civil war and further threaten regional shipping routes.

Higher oil prices make inflation worse, and they have sent the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline to $4.01, according to AAA. That's up from less than $3.14 a year ago.

That has Wall Street's attention focused on Wednesday, when the US government will release the latest monthly reading on inflation. Economists expect it to show inflation slipped to 3.4% in July from 3.5% in June.

Tuesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% for a second modest drop since setting its all-time high on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 184 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.6%.