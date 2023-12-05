Share of non-fossil fuels in India's power generation rises to 44%

NEW DELHI: As much as 44 per cent of India's power generation capacity is now based on non-fossil fuels, Power and Renewable Energy Minister R.K. Singh informed Parliament on Tuesday.

"So far, a total of 186.46 GW (gigawatts) capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources has been installed in the country as on 31.10.2023," the minister said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Another 114.08 GW of capacity is under implementation, with a further 55.13 GW under tendering, the statement added.

India aims to boost the share of non-fossil fuel sources in its electricity generation capacity to 50 per cent by 2030. These include solar, wind and hydro power as well as nuclear and bio-power. The country is ahead of its international commitment for energy transition to fight climate change.

Around 50 per cent of the funds allocated for development and deployment of renewable energy have been utilised in the first ten months of this year, according to figures tabled by the minister.