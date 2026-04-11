Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry pushes for Tata Sons listing

In a statement, Mistry said the SP Group has “full faith in the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India to act decisively” on the matter of listing of Tata Sons - the holding company of the coffee-tocars-and-software conglomerate.

So far, no clear evidence-based case has been presented to explain how a public listing would materially damage the interests of the Tata Trusts or reduce their ability to serve beneficiaries, he added.

Mistry’s comment comes amid reports that two of the trustees of Tata Trusts, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, have favoured public listing of Tata Sons. On the other hand, Tata Trust Chairman Noel Tata is against the move.